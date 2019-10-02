Announcements
CHILD SEAT SAFETY CHECKS: Thursday, Oct. 10, 24th Street parking lot of Island Hospital, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. Drop in.
YOUR VOICE YOUR CHOICE: Join a free and interactive workshop on completing an Advance Directive from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at PeaceHealth United General Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Sedro-Woolley.
CHILD SEAT SAFETY CHECKS: Thursday, Oct. 17, main entrance covered area at Skagit Valley Hospital, 300 Hospital Parkway, Mount Vernon. Drop in.
DOC TALK: Skagit Regional Health presents “Benefits of 3D Mammography” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Skagit Valley Hospital, Sahale Conference Room, 300 Hospital Parkway, Mount Vernon. Free. Preregistration required: skagitregionalhealth.org or 360-814-2424.
HOSPICE MEETING: The Board of Operations of Hospice of the Northwest will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in the main conference room at Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-814-5550.
MAMMOGRAMS: Screening mammograms are recommended yearly beginning at age 40. Schedule a screening with the Breast Care Center, 1320 E. Division St., Mount Vernon, at 360-428-7270 or Cascade Valley Hospital, 330 S. Stillaguamish Ave., Arlington, 360-435-0515.
FREE ACUPUNCTURE CLINIC: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Middle Way Acupuncture Institute, 321 W. Washington St., Suite 334, Mount Vernon. Experience the benefits of acupuncture to treat pain, PTSD, stress-related issues or enhance general health. 360-982-2841 or 360-336-6129.
Blood Drives
Donors of all blood types are needed for these upcoming public blood drives. Photo ID or your donor card is required to donate. Preregistration requested: 800-398-7888 or bloodworksnw.org.
Camano Island
￼ Monday, Oct. 7, Camano Chapel, 867 S. West Camano Drive. 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Mount Vernon
￼ Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 2-3, Skagit Valley College, 2405 E. College Way. 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
￼ Thursday, Oct. 10, Skagit County and Mount Vernon City Employees Blood Drive, Skagit Station, 105 E. Kincaid St. 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Oak Harbor
￼ Saturday, Oct. 5, WalMart, 1250 SW Erie St. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Stanwood
￼ Wednesday, Oct. 9, Skagit Regional Clinics, 9631 269th St. NW. 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Workshops
DRIVER SAFETY: People ages 50 and older who complete the AARP Smart Driver Course may qualify for a modest reduction in their automobile insurance. $20, $15 AARP members. Preregistration is required at the phone numbers indicated. aarp.org. Next up:
￼ Skagit Valley Hospital, 300 Hospital Parkway, Mount Vernon: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. 360-814-2424.
HEALTHY LIVING: The Skagit Valley Food Co-Op offers a variety of classes and workshops in room 309, 202 S. First St., Mount Vernon. Preregistration appreciated: 360-336-5087, ext. 136, or skagitfoodcoop.com. Next up:
￼ Be Calm Now: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
￼ Community Building through Foster Care: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
￼ Aromatherapy for the Spirit: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.
￼ Peripheral Neuropathy: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.
￼ Bhatki Path of Yoga: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.
ANACORTES CENTER FOR HAPPINESS: 619 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes that promote happiness and well-being. For more information or to register: 360-464-2229 or anacortescenterforhappiness.org. Next up:
￼ All Levels Hatha Yoga: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15 drop in, $60 for five classes.
￼ Yoga with Liz: 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Fridays. $60 for five classes, $25 couples, $15 drop in.
￼ Gentle Flow Yoga: 10:30 a.m. Mondays. All levels. $140 for 10 classes, $16 drop in.
￼ Tango: 8:30 p.m. Fridays.
￼ Meditation Monday: 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays. $3.
￼ Anausara Yoga Back to Basics: 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Beginner level. $15.
HEALTH & WELLNESS: The Center of Holistic Wellness, 609 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley offers a variety of classes and workshops each month. Register: 360-420-2630 or sedrowoolleyholisticwellness.wordpress.com. Next up:
￼ Yoga: 9 a.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays. $10.
￼ Qigong: 11 a.m. Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. $5.
SKAGIT REGIONAL HEALTH: 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Preregistration required: skagitregionalhealth.org or 360-814-2424.
n Technology: Treasure or Trojan Horse?: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Learn about the impact of screen time.
n Stop The Bleed: 3-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Control life-threatening bleeding after injury with hands-on training. Free. Class limited to eight participants.
n Keeping Your Baby Healthy: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. A local pediatric health care provider will provide information on newborn care. $25.
n Birth Center Tours: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Free tours of the Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center are offered twice a month. To schedule a tour, call 360-814-2424 or 360-629-6481.
n Meditation for Everyday Living: Morning Session: 10:30 a.m. to noon; evening session: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, in the Sahale Conference room. $39.
n Treatment Options Class for Kidney Disease: 1:30-3:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17.
ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Registration required: 360-299-4204 or islandhospital.org.
n Weekend Childbirth Education Class: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6. $130. Registration required: 360-299-1309.
n What to Expect with a Newborn: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. Join a pediatrician and lactation consultant for a class that will address newborn care and breastfeeding basics. $25.
Health screenings
AT ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes. islandhospital.org/calendar.
n Blood pressure checks are offered from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. Free. Call 360-299-1309 for information.
n Cholesterol & glucose screening: 8 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21. Fasting (12 hours) is required for total cholesterol and glucose screening; water and medications are OK. $15. No appointment necessary. First come-first served. 360-299-1309.
n Vitamin D screening: 8 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21. $40. No appointment required. 360-299-4204.
STROKE, ANEURYSM SCREENING: Skagit Radiology offers a combined carotid and aorta vascular evaluation by ultrasound from 8 am to 5pm weekdays at 1320 E. Division St., Mount Vernon. The screening will identify increased risk for stroke and vascular disease. $59. Appointments are required, call Skagit Regional Health at 360-428-8208.
n Submit low- or no-cost Health Notes activities to features@skagitpublishing.com or call 360-416-2155 a week to 10 days prior to expected publication.
