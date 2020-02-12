Announcements
CHILD SEAT SAFETY CHECKS: Thursday, Feb. 13, 24th Street parking lot of Island Hospital, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. Certified technicians will check your car’s child safety seat for safety and proper installation. Drop in.
SENIOR HEALTH AND WELLNESS FAIR: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 19, Mountain Glen, 1810 E Division St., Mount Vernon. RSVP requested: 360-424-7900.
MAMMOGRAMS: Screening mammograms are recommended yearly beginning at age 40. Schedule a screening with the Women’s Imaging Center, 1320 E. Division St., Mount Vernon (360-428-7270), or the Cascade Valley Hospital, 330 S. Stillaguamish Ave., Arlington (360-435-0515).
FREE ACUPUNCTURE CLINIC: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Middle Way Acupuncture Institute, 321 W. Washington St., Suite 334, Mount Vernon. Experience the benefits of acupuncture to treat pain, PTSD, stress-related issues or enhance general health. 360-982-2841 or 360-336-6129.
HOSPICE MEETING: The Board of Operations of Hospice of the Northwest will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in the main conference room at Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-814-5550.
TAKE BACK YOUR LIFE FROM AUTOIMMUNE AND GUT DISORDERS: Workshop spanning three days at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, and 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at North Cascade SDA Church, 800 Peacock Lane, Burlington. 360-708-3286.
Blood Drives
Donors of all blood types are needed for these public blood drives. Photo ID or your donor card is required to donate. Preregistration requested: 800-398-7888 or bloodworksnw.org.
Anacortes
Friday, Feb. 21, Anacortes High School, 1916 J Ave. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Burlington
n Wednesday, Feb. 19, Regence Blue Shield, 333 E. Gilkey Road. 8:30 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2:30 p.m.
n Thursday, Feb. 20, Burlington-Edison High School Library, 301 N. Burlington Blvd. 8 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 to 2 p.m.
n Saturday, Feb. 29, Fred Meyer, 920 S. Burlington Blvd. 8 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mount Vernon
n Wednesday, Feb. 12, Skagit Valley College, 2405 E. College Way. 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
n Thursday, Feb. 13, Skagit County and Mount Vernon City Employees Blood Drive, Skagit Station, 105 E. Kincaid St. 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Oak Harbor
n Thursday, Feb. 27, RE/MAX Oak Harbor, 32800 Highway 20. Noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.
Workshops
DRIVER SAFETY: People ages 50 and older who complete the AARP Smart Driver Course may qualify for a modest reduction in their automobile insurance. $20, $15 AARP members. Preregistration is required at the phone numbers indicated. aarp.org.
n Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island: 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. 360-387-0222.
n Island Hospital, 1211 24th St., Anacortes: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 26. 360-299-1309.
HEALTHY LIVING: The Skagit Valley Food Co-Op offers a variety of classes and workshops in room 309, 202 S. First St., Mount Vernon. Preregistration appreciated: 360-336-5087, ext. 136, or skagitfoodcoop.com.
n Neurological Integration System Therapy: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.
n Sweet Dreams – Sleep Better with Hypnosis: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.
n Solar for Home & Business: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
n Recycling Right into a Zero-ish Waste Journey: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
n Free Thermography Workshop with Skagit Thermography: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27.
ANACORTES CENTER FOR HAPPINESS: 619 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes that promote happiness and well-being. For more information or to register: 360-464-2229 or anacortescenterforhappiness.org. Next up:
n All Levels Hatha Yoga: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15 drop in, $60 for five classes.
n Meditation Monday: 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays. $3.
n Soft Place to Land: 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, A monthly women’s group to listen, share, support, laugh and cry. $10, or chocolate.
HEALTH & WELLNESS: The Center of Holistic Wellness, 609 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley offers a variety of classes and workshops each month. Register: 360-420-2630 or sedrowoolleyholisticwellness.wordpress.com.
n Yoga: 9 a.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays. $10.
n Qigong: 11 a.m. Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. $5.
SKAGIT REGIONAL HEALTH: 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Preregistration required: skagitregionalhealth.org or 360-814-2424.
n Honoring Choices: Advanced Care Planning Workshop: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, Stilly Valley Health Connections.
n Keeping Your Baby Healthy: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. A local pediatric health care provider will provide information on newborn care. $25.
n Medicare Compare 101: 12 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, Sahale conference room. Drop-in, no registration required. Agents are also available to help by phone and personal appointment. More information: 1-866-389-0445.
n Childbirth Preparation: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 19-March 18. $110, medical coupons accepted.
n Family Birth Center Tour: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Free tours of the Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center are offered twice a month. To schedule a tour: 360-814-2424 or 360-629-6481.
n Cooking and Nutrition: Diet Confusion ... What Plan is Best for Me?: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.
ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Registration required: 360-299-4204 or islandhospital.org.
n Nutrition for Skincare: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. Learn about how to balance nutrients for the betterment of your skin. $10.
n Aromatherapy Basics: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.
n Childbirth Education Class: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 3-April 7. $95 per couple. Register: 360-299-1309.
n Medicare 101: Understanding Your Medicare Choices: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 9. Free.
Health screenings
AT ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes. islandhospital.org/calendar.
n Blood pressure checks are offered from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. Free. Call 360-299-1309 for information.
n Hearing screening: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, Health Resource Center. Free. Appointment required: 360-299-4204.
n Colon Cancer Screening: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10. Grab a take-home stool sample kit and return it to Anacortes Family Medicine, 2511 M Ave., Suite B, for detection of hidden blood and symptoms of colon cancer. $10.
STROKE, ANEURYSM SCREENING: Skagit Radiology offers a combined carotid and aorta vascular evaluation by ultrasound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at Skagit Imaging Pavilion, 1320 E. Division St., Mount Vernon. The screening will identify increased risk for stroke and vascular disease. $59. Appointments are required, call Skagit Regional Health at 360-428-8208.
– Submit low- or no-cost Health Notes activities to features@skagitpublishing.com or call 360-416-2155 a week to 10 days prior to expected publication.
