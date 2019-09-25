Announcements
NAMI FAMILY TO FAMILY: NAMI Skagit will offer its Family to Family Course from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Sept. 30 through Nov. 7 in Mount Vernon. It is for family members and loved ones of an adult living will a mental illness. Free, but preregistration required. Call Marti at 360-770-5666 or NAMI at 360-313-7080 for more information. namiskagit.org.
CHILD SEAT SAFETY CHECKS:
￼ Thursday, Oct. 10, 24th Street parking lot of Island Hospital, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. Drop in.
￼ Thursday, Oct. 17, main entrance covered area at Skagit Valley Hospital, 300 Hospital Pkwy., Mount Vernon. Drop in.
DOC TALK: “Benefits of 3D Mammography” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, Skagit Valley Hospital, Sahale conference room. Free. Preregistration required: skagitregionalhealth.org or 360-814-2424.
HOSPICE MEETING: The Board of Operations of Hospice of the Northwest will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in the main conference room at Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-814-5550.
MAMMOGRAMS: Screening mammograms are recommended yearly beginning at age 40. Schedule a screening with the Breast Care Center, 1320 E. Division St., Mount Vernon, at 360-428-7270; or Cascade Valley Hospital, 330 S. Stillaguamish Ave., Arlington, 360-435-0515.
FREE ACUPUNCTURE CLINIC: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Middle Way Acupuncture Institute, 321 W. Washington St., Suite 334, Mount Vernon. 360-982-2841 or 360-336-6129.
YOUR VOICE, YOUR CHOICE: Join a free and interactive workshop on completing an Advance Directive from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at PeaceHealth United General Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Sedro-Woolley.
Blood Drives
Donors of all blood types are needed for these upcoming public blood drives. Photo ID or your donor card is required to donate. Preregistration requested: 800-398-7888 or bloodworksnw.org.
Anacortes
n Thursday, Sept. 26, Island Hospital, 1211 24th St. 9 to 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mount Vernon
￼ Today, Sept. 25, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1700 E. Hazel St. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.
￼ Saturday, Sept. 28, Skagit Valley College, 2405 E. College Way. 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3:30 p.m.
￼ Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 2-3, Skagit Valley College, 2405 E. College Way. 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Sedro-Woolley
￼ Friday, Sept. 27, Sedro-Woolley Blood Drive, 719 Ferry St. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3:15 to 5:30 p.m.
Stanwood
￼ Monday, Sept. 30, Peace Lutheran Church Silvana, 1717 Larson Road. 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Workshops
DRIVER SAFETY: People ages 50 and older who complete the AARP Smart Driver Course may qualify for a modest reduction in their automobile insurance. $20, $15 AARP members. Preregistration is required at the phone numbers indicated. aarp.org. Next up:
￼ Skagit Valley Hospital, 300 Hospital Parkway, Mount Vernon: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. 360-814-2424.
HEALTHY LIVING: The Skagit Valley Food Co-Op offers a variety of classes and workshops in room 309, 202 S. First St., Mount Vernon. Preregistration appreciated: 360-336-5087, ext. 136, or skagitfoodcoop.com. Next up:
￼ The Power of Breath: 6 p.m. today, Sept. 25.
￼ Introduction to Yi Ren Qigong: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.
￼ Blissborn: Intro for Natural Childbirth with Birth Hypnosis: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
ANACORTES CENTER FOR HAPPINESS: 619 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes. For more information or to register: 360-464-2229 or anacortescenterforhappiness.org. Next up:
￼ All Levels Hatha Yoga: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15 drop in, $60 for five classes.
￼ Yoga with Liz: 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Fridays. $60 for five classes, $25 couples, $15 drop in.
￼ Gentle Flow Yoga: 10:30 a.m. Mondays. All levels. $140 for 10 classes, $16 drop in.
￼ Tango: 8:30 p.m. Fridays.
￼ Meditation Monday: 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays. $3.
￼ Anausara Yoga Back to Basics: 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Beginner level. $15.
￼ Soft Place to Land: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. A monthly women’s group to listen, share, support, laugh and cry. $10, or chocolate.
HEALTH & WELLNESS: The Center of Holistic Wellness, 609 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley offers a variety of classes and workshops. Register: 360-420-2630 or sedrowoolleyholisticwellness.wordpress.com. Next up:
￼ Yoga Classes: 9 a.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays. $10.
￼ Qigong: 11 a.m. Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. $5.
SKAGIT REGIONAL HEALTH: 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Preregistration required: skagitregionalhealth.org or 360-814-2424.
n Stop The Bleed: 3 to 4 p.m. today, Sept. 25. Control life-threatening bleeding after injury with hands-on training. Free. Class limited to eight participants.
n Birth Center Tour: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Free tours of the Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center are offered twice a month. To schedule a tour, call 360-814-2424 or 360-629-6481.
n Childbirth Education: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 1-30. Five-week course for expectant parents. $110, medical coupons accepted.
n Technology: Treasure or Trojan Horse?: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Learn about the impact of screen time.
ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Registration required: 360-299-4204 or islandhospital.org.
n Weekend Childbirth Education Class: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6. $130. Registration required: 360-299-1309.
n What to Expect with a Newborn: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. Join a pediatrician and lactation consultant. $25.
Health screenings
AT ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes. islandhospital.org/calendar.
n Blood pressure checks are offered from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. Free. 360-299-1309.
n Swallow screening: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy. This screening is for people who experience difficulty chewing, frequent throat clearing or the need to swallow multiple times for each bite or sip. Free. Appointment required: 360-299-4204.
STROKE, ANEURYSM SCREENING: Skagit Radiology offers a combined carotid and aorta vascular evaluation by ultrasound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 1320 E. Division St., Mount Vernon. The screening will identify increased risk for stroke and vascular disease. $59. Appointments required, call Skagit Regional Health at 360-428-8208.
– Submit low- or no-cost Health Notes activities to features@skagitpublishing.com or call 360-416-2155 a week to 10 days prior to expected publication.
