Announcements
MAMMOGRAMS: Screening mammograms are recommended yearly beginning at age 40. Schedule a screening with the Women’s Imaging Center, 1320 E. Division St., Mount Vernon, at 360-428-7270; or Cascade Valley Hospital, 330 S. Stillaguamish Ave., Arlington, 360-435-0515.
POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS: Join a program that supports family caregivers with six lessons held weekly from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, April 16-May 21, at the Bradford House, 116 N. Skagit St., Burlington. $30 suggested donation. Register: 360-755-1235 or leighann@skagitadultdayprogram.org.
Blood Drives
Donors of all blood types are needed for these public blood drives. Photo ID or your donor card is required to donate. Preregistration requested: 800-398-7888 or bloodworksnw.org.
Burlington
n Saturday, March 28, Fred Meyer, 920 S. Burlington Blvd. 8 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Coupeville
n Thursday, March 19, United Methodist Church Fireside Room, 608 N Main St. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mount Vernon
n Thursday, March 26, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1700 E. Hazel St. Noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.
Sedro-Woolley
n Friday, March 27, Sedro-Woolley Blood Drive, 719 Ferry St. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3:15 to 5:30 p.m.
Stanwood
n Friday, March 27, Haggen Food & Pharmacy, 26603 72nd Ave. NW. 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m.
Workshops
ANACORTES CENTER FOR HAPPINESS: 619 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes that promote happiness and well-being. For more information or to register: 360-464-2229 or anacortescenterforhappiness.org.
n Soft Place to Land: 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. A monthly women’s group to listen, share, support, laugh and cry. $10, or chocolate.
SKAGIT REGIONAL HEALTH: 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Preregistration required: skagitregionalhealth.org or 360-814-2424.
n Medicare Compare 101: Get help comparing and choosing Medicare plans. Date to be determined. Drop-in, no registration required. Agents are also available to help by phone and personal appointment. More information: 360-814-2424.
n Stop The Bleed: Date to be determined. Control life-threatening bleeding after injury with hands-on training. Free. Class limited to eight participants.
ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Registration required: 360-299-4204 or islandhospital.org.
n Weekend Childbirth Education Class: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 4-5. Designed to prepare parents-to-be for the arrival of their new baby. Participants will learn essential skills and develop confidence. $130. Registration required: 360-299-1309.
