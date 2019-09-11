Thursday, Sept. 12

Cancer Support Group: 4 p.m., Skagit Regional Health Cancer Care Center’s Safeway conference room, third floor, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 360-814-8255.

Skagit County Depression and Bipolar Peer Support Group: 7 to 9 p.m., Skagit Valley Hospital, Shuksan Room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. Enter via the Kincaid Street entrance. 360-214-1519 or 360-424-8224.

Friday, Sept. 13

MS Support Group: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. 360-428-5729.

Men’s Cancer Support Group: Noon to 1 p.m., PeaceHealth United General North Puget Cancer Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Sedro-Woolley. No RSVP required.

Scleroderma Support: North Sound Scleroderma Support Group meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second Friday of each month at Skagit Valley Hospital, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. Information: scleroderma.org. Contact Joyce Harlan at 360-927-5392 or Vicki Hollman at 360-731-7563.

GAM-ANON: For friends and family members of problem gamblers. 7 p.m. Fridays, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2015 E. Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon.

Monday, Sept. 16

Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group: 1 to 3 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 Ninth St., Anacortes. Call before attending: 360-299-9569.

Caring for Caregivers: Noon to 1 p.m., at PeaceHealth United General North Puget Cancer Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Sedro-Woolley. No RSVP required.

Brain Injury Support: 6 p.m., Stanwood Community and Senior Center, 7430 276th St. NW. 425-268-2934.

Absolutely Awesome Alateen: 7 p.m. Mondays, Faith Community Fellowship, 1427 Monte Vista Drive, Mount Vernon. Ages 9 and older. 360-941-7674.

Grief and Loss Support Group: 6 p.m., Didgwalic Wellness Center, 8215 March Point Road, Anacortes. 360-588-2800.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Better Breathers: 1 p.m., Island Hospital, Burrows Room, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. 360-299-4242.

Overeaters Anonymous: 6-7 p.m. every Tuesday, Skagit Valley Hospital, Sauk Conference Room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 206-353-1307.

Diabetes Support: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Skagit Valley Hospital, Sauk conference room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 360-814-8274.

Moms Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Mount Vernon Birth Center, 916 S. Third St., Mount Vernon. 360-336-9997.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Many Beliefs AA Support Group: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Cedar Dale Fire Hall, 19746 E. Hickox Road, Mount Vernon. 360-920-0525.

Skagit Serenity Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. 360-840-5561.

Art Healing for Cancer Patients: 2 to 4 p.m. Island Hospital, Merle Cancer Care Center conference room, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. Registration preferred. 360-588-2082

— Call to confirm meeting times and locations.

More from this section

Load comments