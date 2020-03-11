Editor's Note: The public health situation has led to many recent cancellations of events. Please call ahead or check websites for current information.
Thursday, March 12
Cancer Support Group: 4 p.m., Skagit Regional Health Cancer Care Center’s Safeway Conference Room, third floor, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 360-814-8255.
Skagit County Depression and Bipolar Peer Support Group: 7 to 9 p.m., Skagit Valley Hospital, Shuksan Room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. Enter via the Kincaid Street entrance. 360-214-1519 or 360-424-8224.
Dementia Caregiver’s Support Group: noon to 2 p.m., Christ the King Skagit, 1000 Fountain St., Burlington. 360-422-5899.
Friday, March 13
MS Support Group: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. 360-428-5729.
North Sound Scleroderma Support: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Skagit Valley Hospital, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. scleroderma.org. Contact Joyce Harlan at 360-927-5392 or Vicki Hollman at 360-731-7563.
Saturday, March 14
Skagit and Island Counties Council for the Blind: 1 to 3 p.m., Washington Federal Bank rear conference room, 300 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. 425-218-0190 or arvidsonandy@gmail.com.
Monday, March 16
Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group: 1 to 3 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 Ninth St., Anacortes. Call before attending: 360-299-9569.
Brain Injury Support: 6 p.m., Stanwood Community and Senior Center, 7430 276th St. NW. 425-268-2934.
Absolutely Awesome Alateen: 7 p.m., Faith Community Fellowship, 1427 Monte Vista Drive, Mount Vernon. Ages 9 and older. 360-941-7674.
Tuesday, March 17
Better Breathers: 1 p.m., Island Hospital, Burrows Room, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. 360-299-4242.
Diabetes Support: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Skagit Valley Hospital, Sauk Conference Room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 360-814-8274.
Moms Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Mount Vernon Birth Center, 916 S. Third St., Mount Vernon. 360-336-9997.
Alzheimer’s Telephone Support: 4 to 5 p.m. The Alzheimer’s Association offers a toll-free telephone support group for younger-onset early stage individuals diagnosed before age 65. Contact Nancy Ginden, MHC, at 954-895-8329.
Wednesday, March 18
Many Beliefs AA Support Group: 7 p.m., Cedar Dale Fire Hall, 19746 E. Hickox Road, Mount Vernon. 360-920-0525.
Grief Support: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Island Hospital, Guemes Room, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. 360-202-1699.
— Call to confirm meeting times and locations.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.