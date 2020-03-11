Editor's Note: The public health situation has led to many recent cancellations of events. Please call ahead or check websites for current information.

Thursday, March 12

Cancer Support Group: 4 p.m., Skagit Regional Health Cancer Care Center’s Safeway Conference Room, third floor, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 360-814-8255.

Skagit County Depression and Bipolar Peer Support Group: 7 to 9 p.m., Skagit Valley Hospital, Shuksan Room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. Enter via the Kincaid Street entrance. 360-214-1519 or 360-424-8224.

Dementia Caregiver’s Support Group: noon to 2 p.m., Christ the King Skagit, 1000 Fountain St., Burlington. 360-422-5899.

Friday, March 13

MS Support Group: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. 360-428-5729.

North Sound Scleroderma Support: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Skagit Valley Hospital, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. scleroderma.org. Contact Joyce Harlan at 360-927-5392 or Vicki Hollman at 360-731-7563.

Saturday, March 14

Skagit and Island Counties Council for the Blind: 1 to 3 p.m., Washington Federal Bank rear conference room, 300 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. 425-218-0190 or arvidsonandy@gmail.com.

Monday, March 16

Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group: 1 to 3 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 Ninth St., Anacortes. Call before attending: 360-299-9569.

Brain Injury Support: 6 p.m., Stanwood Community and Senior Center, 7430 276th St. NW. 425-268-2934.

Absolutely Awesome Alateen: 7 p.m., Faith Community Fellowship, 1427 Monte Vista Drive, Mount Vernon. Ages 9 and older. 360-941-7674.

Tuesday, March 17

Better Breathers: 1 p.m., Island Hospital, Burrows Room, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. 360-299-4242.

Diabetes Support: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Skagit Valley Hospital, Sauk Conference Room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 360-814-8274.

Moms Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Mount Vernon Birth Center, 916 S. Third St., Mount Vernon. 360-336-9997.

Alzheimer’s Telephone Support: 4 to 5 p.m. The Alzheimer’s Association offers a toll-free telephone support group for younger-onset early stage individuals diagnosed before age 65. Contact Nancy Ginden, MHC, at 954-895-8329.

Wednesday, March 18

Many Beliefs AA Support Group: 7 p.m., Cedar Dale Fire Hall, 19746 E. Hickox Road, Mount Vernon. 360-920-0525.

Grief Support: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Island Hospital, Guemes Room, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. 360-202-1699.

— Call to confirm meeting times and locations.

