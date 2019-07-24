Thursday, July 25
Overeaters Anonymous: 7 to 8 p.m., Center for Spiritual Growth, 1013 Fifth St., Anacortes. 951-237-8626.
Caregiver Support Group for Adult Children of a Parent with Dementia: 4 to 5:30 p.m., Bradford House, 116 N. Skagit St., Burlington. 360-755-1235.
Friday, July 26
Gamblers Anonymous: 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2015 E. Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon. Everyone welcome.
LGBT Support: Cascades Rainbow Community Center offers weekly meetings for Skagit LGBT residents and their supporters at 6:30 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living, 1508 N. 18th St., Mount Vernon. 360-941-1343.
Stroke Support Group: noon to 1 p.m., Skagit Valley Hospital, Shuksan conference room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 360-814-8394.
Monday, July 29
Freedom Focus Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m., Faith Community Fellowship, 1427 Monte Vista Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-661-3843 or 425-344-2330.
Skagit Widowed Support Services: 11:30 a.m., The Farmhouse Restaurant, 13724 La Conner Whitney Road, Mount Vernon. 360-610-2102.
Tuesday, July 30
Alzheimer’s Telephone Support: 4 to 5 p.m. The Alzheimer’s Association offers a toll-free telephone support group for younger-onset early stage individuals diagnosed before age 65. Contact Nancy Ginden, MHC, at 954-895-8329.
Grief Open Support: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-814-5550.
Wednesday, July 31
Grief Support Lunch: noon to 1 p.m., Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 1825 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-424-1154.
— Call to confirm meeting times and locations.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.