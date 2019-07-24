Thursday, July 25

Overeaters Anonymous: 7 to 8 p.m., Center for Spiritual Growth, 1013 Fifth St., Anacortes. 951-237-8626.

Caregiver Support Group for Adult Children of a Parent with Dementia: 4 to 5:30 p.m., Bradford House, 116 N. Skagit St., Burlington. 360-755-1235.

Friday, July 26

Gamblers Anonymous: 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2015 E. Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon. Everyone welcome.

LGBT Support: Cascades Rainbow Community Center offers weekly meetings for Skagit LGBT residents and their supporters at 6:30 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living, 1508 N. 18th St., Mount Vernon. 360-941-1343.

Stroke Support Group: noon to 1 p.m., Skagit Valley Hospital, Shuksan conference room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 360-814-8394.

Monday, July 29

Freedom Focus Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m., Faith Community Fellowship, 1427 Monte Vista Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-661-3843 or 425-344-2330.

Skagit Widowed Support Services: 11:30 a.m., The Farmhouse Restaurant, 13724 La Conner Whitney Road, Mount Vernon. 360-610-2102.

Tuesday, July 30

Alzheimer’s Telephone Support: 4 to 5 p.m. The Alzheimer’s Association offers a toll-free telephone support group for younger-onset early stage individuals diagnosed before age 65. Contact Nancy Ginden, MHC, at 954-895-8329.

Grief Open Support: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-814-5550.

Wednesday, July 31

Grief Support Lunch: noon to 1 p.m., Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 1825 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-424-1154.

— Call to confirm meeting times and locations.

