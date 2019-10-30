Thursday, Oct. 31
New Mom’s Group: 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays, Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center waiting room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 360-428-2229.
Friday, Nov. 1
GAM-ANON: for friends and family members of problem gamblers. 7 p.m. Fridays, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2015 E. Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Overeaters Anonymous: 5 to 6 p.m., Christ the King Church, 1000 Fountain St., Burlington. 360-914-2560.
SMART Recovery: 6:30 p.m. Sundays, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 Ninth St., Anacortes. 360-293-8128.
Monday, Nov. 4
Skagit Widowed Support Services: 11 a.m. Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-610-2102.
Grief and Loss Support Group: 6 p.m., didgwalic Wellness Center, 8215 March Point Road, Anacortes. 360-588-2800.
Absolutely Awesome Alateen: 7 p.m. Mondays, Faith Community Fellowship, 1427 Monte Vista Drive, Mount Vernon. Youth ages 9 and older. 360-941-7674.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Moms Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Mount Vernon Birth Center, 916 S. Third St., Mount Vernon. 360-336-9997.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6-7 p.m. every Tuesday, Skagit Valley Hospital, Sauk Conference Room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 206-353-1307.
Alzheimer’s Telephone Support: 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, The Alzheimer’s Association offers a toll-free telephone support group for Younger-onset early stage individuals diagnosed before age 65. Contact Nancy Ginden, MHC at 954-895-8329.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Grief Support: 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, at Island Hospital, Guemes Room, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. 360-202-1699.
Skagit Serenity Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, The Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. 360-840-5561.
Many Beliefs AA Support Group: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Cedar Dale Fire Hall, 19746 E. Hickox Road, Mount Vernon. 360-920-0525.
— Call to confirm meeting times and locations.
