Thursday, Oct. 24
Overeaters Anonymous: 7 to 8 p.m., Center for Spiritual Growth, 1013 Fifth St., Anacortes. 951-237-8626.
Caregiver Support Group for Adult Children of a Parent with Dementia: 4 to 5:30 p.m., Bradford House, 116 N. Skagit St., Burlington. 360-755-1235.
New Mom’s Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center waiting room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 360-428-2229.
Friday, Oct. 25
Finding Freedom Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m., Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. 360-840-5561.
Celebrate Recovery: Shared dinner at 6 p.m., with meeting to follow, Mount Vernon Christ The King Church, 2111 Riverside Drive. info@ctkskagit.net.
Stroke Support Group: noon to 1 p.m., Skagit Valley Hospital, Shuksan conference room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 360-814-8394.
Gamblers Anonymous: 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2015 E. Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon. Everyone welcome.
LGBT Support: Cascades Rainbow Community Center offers weekly meetings for Skagit LGBT residents and their supporters at 6:30 p.m. at Center for Spiritual Living, 1508 N. 18th St., Mount Vernon. 360-941-1343.
Monday, Oct. 28
Skagit Widowed Support Services: 11 a.m., Skagit Casino buffet, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 360-610-2102.
Grief Support: For children, teens and their families grieving the death of a loved one. Evenings, The Landing, PeaceHealth United General Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Sedro-Woolley. Register: 360-420-9390 or thelanding1@mac.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Alzheimer’s Telephone Support: 4 to 5 p.m. The Alzheimer’s Association offers a toll-free telephone support group for younger-onset, early-stage individuals diagnosed before age 65. Contact Nancy Ginden, MHC, at 954-895-8329.
Grief Open Support: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-814-5550.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Grief Support Lunch: noon to 1 p.m., Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 1825 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-424-1154.
Skagit Serenity Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m., Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. 360-840-5561.
— Call to confirm meeting times and locations.
