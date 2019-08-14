Thursday, Aug. 15

New Mom’s Group: 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays, Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center waiting room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 360-428-2229.

Friday, Aug. 16

Celebrate Recovery: Shared dinner at 6 p.m., with meeting to follow, Fridays, Mount Vernon Christ The King Church, 2111 Riverside Drive. info@ctkskagit.net.

Alzheimer’s Telephone Support for Caregivers: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., contact Kalalin Porcel at 305-547-4713.

Finding Freedom Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m. Fridays, Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. 360-840-5561.

Saturday, Aug. 17

La Leche League of Skagit County: 10 a.m., Central United Methodist Church, 1013 Polte Road, Sedro-Woolley. lllofwa.org.

Sunday, Aug. 18

SMART Recovery: 6:30 p.m. Sundays, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 Ninth St., Anacortes. 360-293-8128.

Monday, Aug. 19

Skagit Widowed Support Services: 11 a.m. Monday, at Lorenzo’s Restaurant, 2121 E College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-610-2102.

Freedom Focus Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m. Mondays, Faith Community Fellowship, 1427 Monte Vista Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-661-3843 or 425-344-2330.

Overeaters Anonymous: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays, First Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave., Anacortes. 360-708-8796.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Grief Open Support: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-814-5550.

Parkinson’s Support Group: 1:30 to 3 p.m., Thursday, Island Hospital, Fidalgo/Burrows Rooms, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. 360-293-2185.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Art Healing for Cancer Patients: 2 to 4 p.m., Island Hospital, Merle Cancer Care Center Conference Room, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. Registration preferred. 360-588-2082.

— Call to confirm meeting times and locations.

