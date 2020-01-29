Thursday, Jan. 30
Overeaters Anonymous: 7 to 8 p.m., Center for Spiritual Growth, 1013 Fifth St., Anacortes. 951-237-8626.
Friday, Jan. 31
Stroke Support Group: noon to 1 p.m., Skagit Valley Hospital, Shuksan Conference Room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 360-814-8394.
Gamblers Anonymous: 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2015 E. Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon. Everyone welcome.
LGBT Support: Cascades Rainbow Community Center offers weekly meetings for Skagit LGBT residents and their supporters at 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Center for Spiritual Living, 1508 N. 18th St., Mount Vernon. 360-941-1343.
Monday, Feb. 3
Skagit Widowed Support Services: 11 a.m., Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-610-2102.
Parkinson’s Support: 10 a.m. to noon, Logan Creek Retirement Living, 2311 E. Division St., Mount Vernon. Open to patients, caregivers or anyone affected by this condition. 360-770-4038.
Art and Healing Group: 2 to 4 p.m., Skagit Valley Hospital Regional Cancer Care Center, Safeway Conference Room, 307 S. 13th St., Mount Vernon. 360-814-8255.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group: 10 a.m., Creekside Continuing Care Community, 400 Gilkey Road, Burlington. Featuring a presentation from Lynn and Ron Costello on how to live well with Parkinson’s.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Skagit Serenity Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, The Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. 360-840-5561.
INSPIRATION! Pulmonary Support Group: 3 p.m., PeaceHealth United General Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Sedro-Woolley. Registered respiratory therapists facilitate meetings for people with pulmonary diseases. 360-856-7530.
Art Healing for Cancer Patients: 2 to 4 p.m., Island Hospital, Merle Cancer Care Center Conference Room, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. Registration preferred. 360-588-2082.
— Call to confirm meeting times and locations.
