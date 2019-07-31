SIX-WEEK GRIEF WORKSHOP: Skagit Widowed Support Services is hosting a free six-week grief workshop that meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Tuesday from Sept. 6 to Oct. 8 at the Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. Register or learn more by contacting Robin: 360-333-9973 or tamacn4@mac.com.

Thursday, Aug. 1

New Mom’s Group: 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays, Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center waiting room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 360-428-2229.

Overeaters Anonymous: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Center for Spiritual Growth, 1013 5th St., Anacortes. 951-237-8626.

Friday, Aug. 2

Finding Freedom Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m. Fridays, Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. 360-840-5561.

GAM-ANON: for friends and family members of problem gamblers. 7 p.m. Fridays, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2015 E. Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon.

Celebrate Recovery: Shared dinner at 6 p.m., with meeting to follow, Fridays, Mount Vernon Christ The King Church, 2111 Riverside Drive. info@ctkskagit.net.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Overeaters Anonymous: 5 to 6 p.m., Christ the King Church, 1000 Fountain St., Burlington. 360-914-2560.

SMART Recovery: 6:30 p.m. Sundays, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 9th St., Anacortes. 360-293-8128.

Monday, Aug. 5

Freedom Focus Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m. Mondays, Faith Community Fellowship, 1427 Monte Vista Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-661-3843 or 425-344-2330.

Overeaters Anonymous: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays, First Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave., Anacortes. 360-708-8796.

Skagit Widowed Support Services: 11 a.m., at Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-610-2102.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Alzheimer’s Telephone Support: 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, The Alzheimer’s Association offers a toll-free telephone support group for Younger-onset early stage individuals diagnosed before age 65. Contact Nancy Ginden, MHC at 954-895-8329.

Moms Group: 10 a.m. to noon Mount Vernon Birth Center, 916 S. Third St., Mount Vernon. 360-336-9997.

Grief Open Support: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-814-5550.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Grief Support: 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, at Island Hospital, Guemes Room, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. 360-202-1699.

Skagit Serenity Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, The Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. 360-840-5561.

Many Beliefs AA Support Group: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Cedar Dale Fire Hall, 19746 E. Hickox Road, Mount Vernon. 360-920-0525.

— Call to confirm meeting times and locations.

