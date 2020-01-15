Thursday, Jan. 16

Parkinson’s Support Group: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Island Hospital, Fidalgo/Burrows rooms, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. 360-293-2185.

Friday, Jan. 17

Finding Freedom Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m., Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. 360-840-5561.

Celebrate Recovery: Shared dinner at 6 p.m., with meeting to follow, Mount Vernon Christ The King Church, 2111 Riverside Drive. info@ctkskagit.net.

Alzheimer’s Telephone Support for Caregivers: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., contact Kalalin Porcel at 305-547-4713.

Saturday, Jan. 18

La Leche League of Skagit County: 10 a.m., Central United Methodist Church, 1013 Polte Road, Sedro-Woolley. lllofwa.org.

Sunday, Jan. 19

SMART Recovery: 6:30 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 Ninth St., Anacortes. 360-293-8128.

Monday, Jan. 20

Freedom Focus Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m., Faith Community Fellowship, 1427 Monte Vista Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-661-3843 or 425-344-2330.

Skagit Widowed Support Services: 11 a.m., San Juan Lanes, 2821 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-610-2102.

Overeaters Anonymous: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave., Anacortes. 360-708-8796.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Grief Open Support: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-814-5550.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Many Beliefs AA Support Group: 7 p.m., Cedar Dale Fire Hall, 19746 E. Hickox Road, Mount Vernon. 360-920-0525.

— Call to confirm meeting times and locations.

