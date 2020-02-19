Thursday, Feb. 20
Parkinson’s Support Group: 1:30 to 3 p.m., Island Hospital, Fidalgo/Burrows rooms, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. 360-293-2185.
New Mom’s Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center waiting room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 360-428-2229.
Friday, Feb. 21
Alzheimer’s Telephone Support for Caregivers: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., contact Kalalin Porcel at 305-547-4713.
Finding Freedom Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m., Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. 360-840-5561.
Celebrate Recovery: Shared dinner at 6 p.m., with meeting to follow, Mount Vernon Christ The King Church, 2111 Riverside Drive. info@ctkskagit.net.
Sunday, Feb. 23
SMART Recovery: 6:30 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 Ninth St., Anacortes. 360-293-8128.
Monday, Feb. 24
Freedom Focus Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m., Faith Community Fellowship, 1427 Monte Vista Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-661-3843 or 425-344-2330.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave., Anacortes. 360-708-8796.
Skagit Widowed Support Services: 11 a.m., Skagit Casino buffet, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 360-610-2102.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Grief Open Support: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-814-5550.
NAMI-Skagit Open Support: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Sauk Room at Skagit Valley Hospital. For family members and those living with mental illness. 360-770-5666.
Anacortes Family Support: For those who care for seniors with dementia: 1 to 3 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 1216 Seventh St., Anacortes. 425-345-5224.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Skagit Serenity Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m., Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. 360-840-5561.
— Call to confirm meeting times and locations.
