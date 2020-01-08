Thursday, Jan. 9
Cancer Support Group: 4 p.m., Skagit Regional Health Cancer Care Center’s Safeway Conference Room, third floor, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 360-814-8255.
Skagit County Depression and Bipolar Peer Support Group: 7 to 9 p.m., Skagit Valley Hospital, Shuksan Room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. Enter via the Kincaid Street entrance. 360-214-1519 or 360-424-8224.
Dementia Caregiver’s Support Group: noon-2 p.m., Christ the King, 1000 Fountain St., Burlington. 360-422-5899.
Friday, Jan. 10
MS Support Group: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. 360-428-5729.
GAM-ANON: for friends and family members of problem gamblers. 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2015 E. Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon.
North Sound Scleroderma Support Group: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Skagit Valley Hospital, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. Information: scleroderma.org. Contact Joyce Harlan at 360-927-5392 or Vicki Hollman at 360-731-7563.
Monday, Jan. 13
Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group: 1 to 3 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 Ninth St., Anacortes. Call before attending: 360-299-9569.
Absolutely Awesome Alateen: 7 p.m., Faith Community Fellowship, 1427 Monte Vista Drive, Mount Vernon. Youth ages 9 and older. 360-941-7674.
Skagit Widowed Support Services: 11 a.m., Lorenzo’s Mexican Restaurant, 2121 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-610-2102.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Alzheimer’s Telephone Support: 4 to 5 p.m. The Alzheimer’s Association offers a toll-free telephone support group for younger-onset, early-stage individuals diagnosed before age 65. Contact Nancy Ginden, MHC, at 954-895-8329.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Many Beliefs AA Support Group: 7 p.m., Cedar Dale Fire Hall, 19746 E. Hickox Road, Mount Vernon. 360-920-0525.
— Call to confirm meeting times and locations.
