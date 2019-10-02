Thursday, Oct. 3
New Mom’s Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center waiting room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 360-428-2229.
Schizophrenics Anonymous: 3 to 4 p.m., Burlington Public Library, Gentry Room, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington. 360-755-0206.
Friday, Oct. 4
GAM-ANON: For friends and family members of problem gamblers. 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2015 E. Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon.
Gamblers Anonymous: 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2015 E. Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon. Everyone welcome.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Overeaters Anonymous: 5 to 6 p.m., Christ the King Church, 1000 Fountain St., Burlington. 360-914-2560.
Monday, Oct. 7
Skagit Widowed Support Services: 11 a.m., Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-610-2102.
Grief and Loss Support Group: 6 p.m., didgwalic Wellness Center, 8212 March Point Road, Anacortes. 360-588-2800.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Brain Injury Support: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Creekside Retirement Community, Puzzle Room, 400 Gilkey Road, Burlington. 425-268-2934.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Caregivers Support Group: A safe and supportive environment to share and learn from other caregivers: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 324 Avon Ave., Burlington. 360-755-1235.
Grief Support: 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Island Hospital, Guemes Room, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. 360-202-1699.
MS Family Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Brookdale Assisted Living, 7712 265th St. NW, Stanwood. 425-248-5276.
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group: 2:30 to 4 p.m., Hillcrest Church, 1830 S. 13th St., Mount Vernon. 206-457-9354.
Skagit Serenity Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. 360-840-5561.
Education and Support Group for Families Impacted by Addiction: 5 to 6 p.m., didgwalic Wellness Center, 8212 S. March Point Road, Anacortes. 360-588-2800.
— Call to confirm meeting times and locations.
