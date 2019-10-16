Thursday, Oct. 17

New Mom’s Group: 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays, Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center waiting room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 360-428-2229.

Parkinson’s Support Group: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Island Hospital, Fidalgo/Burrows Rooms, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. 360-293-2185.

Friday, Oct. 18

Alzheimer’s Telephone Support for Caregivers: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., contact Kalalin Porcel at 305-547-4713.

Finding Freedom Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m. Fridays, Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. 360-840-5561.

Celebrate Recovery: Shared dinner at 6 p.m., with meeting to follow, Fridays, Mount Vernon Christ The King Church, 2111 Riverside Dr. info@ctkskagit.net.

Saturday, Oct. 19

La Leche League of Skagit County: 10 a.m., Central United Methodist Church, 1013 Polte Road, Sedro-Woolley. lllofwa.org.

Sunday, Oct. 20

SMART Recovery: 6:30 p.m. Sundays, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 9th St., Anacortes. 360-293-8128.

Monday, Oct. 21

Grief and Loss Support Group: 6 p.m.didgwalic Wellness Center, 8215 March Point Road, Anacortes. 360-588-2800.

Overeaters Anonymous: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays, First Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave., Anacortes. 360-708-8796.

Freedom Focus Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m. Mondays, Faith Community Fellowship, 1427 Monte Vista Dr., Mount Vernon. 360-661-3843 or 425-344-2330.

Skagit Widowed Support Services: 11 a.m. at San Juan Lanes, 2821 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-610-2102.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Anacortes Family Support: For those who care for seniors with dementia: 1 to 3 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 1216 Seventh St., Anacortes. 425-345-5224.

NAMI-Skagit Open Support: 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Sauk Room at Skagit Valley Hospital. For family members and those living with mental illness. 360-770-5666.

Grief Open Support: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Dr., Mount Vernon. 360-814-5550.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Many Beliefs AA Support Group: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Cedar Dale Fire Hall, 19746 E. Hickox Road, Mount Vernon. 360-920-0525.

Skagit Serenity Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, The Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. 360-840-5561.

— Call to confirm meeting times and locations.

