Thursday, Feb. 6
New Mom’s Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center waiting room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 360-428-2229.
Friday, Feb. 7
Finding Freedom Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m., Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. 360-840-5561.
Celebrate Recovery: Shared dinner at 6 p.m., with meeting to follow, Mount Vernon Christ The King Church, 2111 Riverside Drive. info@ctkskagit.net.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Skagit Chapter of PFLAG, Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays: 5 to 7 p.m., Round Table Pizza, 115 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-856-4676 or pflagskagit.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 5 to 6 p.m., Christ the King Church, 2111 Riverside Drive, Mount Vernon. 720-209-9098.
Monday, Feb. 10
Grief Support: For children, teens and their families grieving the death of a loved one. The Landing, PeaceHealth United General Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Sedro-Woolley. Register: 360-420-9390 or thelanding1@mac.com.
Parkinson’s Support Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Stanwood Community and Senior Center, 7430 276th St. NW. 425-422-1067.
Skagit Widowed Support Services: 11 a.m., Lorenzo’s Mexican Restaurant, 2121 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-610-2102.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Brain Injury Support: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Creekside Retirement Community, Puzzle Room, 400 Gilkey Road, Burlington. 425-268-2934.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Grief Support: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Island Hospital, Guemes Room, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. 360-202-1699.
MS Family Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Brookdale Assisted Living, 7712 265th St. NW, Stanwood. 425-248-5276.
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group: 2:30 to 4 p.m., Hillcrest Church, 1830 S. 13th St., Mount Vernon. 206-457-9354.
Skagit Serenity Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m., Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. 360-840-5561.
Education and Support Group for Families Impacted by Addiction: 5 to 6 p.m.,didgwalic Wellness Center, 8212 S. March Point Road, Anacortes. 360-588-2800.
— Call to confirm meeting times and locations.
