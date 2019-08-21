Thursday, Aug. 22

New Mom’s Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center waiting room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 360-428-2229.

Caregiver Support Group for Adult Children of a Parent with Dementia: 4 to 5:30 p.m., Bradford House, 116 N. Skagit St., Burlington. 360-755-1235.

S.O.S.L. (Survivors of Suicide Loss): 6 p.m., Stanwood Public Library, 9701 271st St. NW, Stanwood. A peer-oriented group for those grieving and surviving suicide loss. 425-622-3313 or scsuicideprevention.org.

Overeaters Anonymous: 7 to 8 p.m., Center for Spiritual Growth, 1013 Fifth St., Anacortes. 951-237-8626.

Friday, Aug. 23

Alzheimer’s Telephone Support for Caregivers: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., contact Kalalin Porcel at 305-547-4713.

Finding Freedom Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m., Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. 360-840-5561.

Celebrate Recovery: Shared dinner at 6 p.m., with meeting to follow, Mount Vernon Christ The King Church, 2111 Riverside Drive. info@ctkskagit.net.

Sunday, Aug. 25

SMART Recovery: 6:30 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 Ninth St., Anacortes. 360-293-8128.

Monday, Aug. 26

Freedom Focus Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m., Faith Community Fellowship, 1427 Monte Vista Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-661-3843 or 425-344-2330.

Overeaters Anonymous: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave., Anacortes. 360-708-8796.

Skagit Widowed Support Services: 11 a.m., Skagit Casino, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 360-610-2102.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Grief Open Support: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-814-5550.

NAMI-Skagit Open Support: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Sauk Room at Skagit Valley Hospital. For family members and those living with mental illness. 360-770-5666.

Anacortes Family Support: For those who care for seniors with dementia: 1 to 3 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 1216 Seventh St., Anacortes. 425-345-5224.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Caregivers Support Group: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 324 Avon Ave., Burlington. 360-755-1235.

Many Beliefs AA Support Group: 7 p.m., Cedar Dale Fire Hall, 19746 E. Hickox Road, Mount Vernon. 360-920-0525.

— Call to confirm meeting times and locations.

