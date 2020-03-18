Many support groups have postponed their meetings in lieu of the COVID-19 outbreak in the area.
Friday, March 20
Alzheimer’s Telephone Support for Caregivers: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., contact Kalalin Porcel at 305-547-4713.
Tuesday, March 24
Alzheimer’s Telephone Support: 4 to 5 p.m. The Alzheimer’s Association offers a toll-free telephone support group for younger-onset, early-stage individuals diagnosed before age 65. Contact Nancy Ginden, MHC, at 954-895-8329.
— Call to confirm meeting times and locations.
