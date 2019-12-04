Thursday, Dec. 5
New Moms Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center waiting room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 360-428-2229.
Schizophrenics Anonymous: 3 to 4 p.m., Burlington Public Library, Gentry Room, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington. 360-755-0206.
Friday, Dec. 6
Finding Freedom Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m., Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. 360-840-5561.
Celebrate Recovery: Shared dinner at 6 p.m., with meeting to follow, Mount Vernon Christ The King Church, 2111 Riverside Drive. info@ctkskagit.net.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Skagit Chapter of PFLAG, Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays: 5 to 7 p.m., Round Table Pizza, 115 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-856-4676 or pflagskagit.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 5 to 6 p.m., Christ the King Church, 1000 Fountain St., Burlington. 360-914-2560.
Monday, Dec. 9
Parkinson’s Support Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Stanwood Community and Senior Center, 7430 276th St. NW. 425-422-1067.
Grief Support: For children, teens and their families grieving the death of a loved one: evenings. The Landing, PeaceHealth United General Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Sedro-Woolley. Register: 360-420-9390 or thelanding1@mac.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Brain Injury Support: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Creekside Retirement Community, Puzzle Room, 400 Gilkey Road, Burlington. 425-268-2934.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Caregivers Support Group: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 324 Avon Ave., Burlington. 360-755-1235.
Grief Support: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Island Hospital, Guemes Room, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. 360-202-1699.
MS Family Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Brookdale Assisted Living, 7712 265th St. NW, Stanwood. 425-248-5276.
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group: 2:30 to 4 p.m., Hillcrest Church, 1830 S. 13th St., Mount Vernon. 206-457-9354.
Skagit Serenity Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, The Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. 360-840-5561.
– Call to confirm meeting times and locations.
