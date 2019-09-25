Thursday, Sept. 26

New Mom’s Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center waiting room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 360-428-2229.

Overeaters Anonymous: 7 to 8 p.m., Center for Spiritual Growth, 1013 Fifth St., Anacortes. 951-237-8626.

Caregiver Support Group for Adult Children of a Parent with Dementia: 4 to 5:30 p.m., Bradford House, 116 N. Skagit St., Burlington. 360-755-1235.

Friday, Sept. 27

Stroke Support Group: noon to 1 p.m., Skagit Valley Hospital, Shuksan conference room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 360-814-8394.

Gamblers Anonymous: 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2015 E. Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon. Everyone welcome.

LGBT Support: Cascades Rainbow Community Center offers weekly meetings for Skagit LGBT residents and their supporters at 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Center for Spiritual Living, 1508 N. 18th St., Mount Vernon. 360-941-1343.

Monday, Sept. 30

Skagit Widowed Support Services: 11:30 a.m., Farmhouse Restaurant, 13724 La Conner Whitney Road, Mount Vernon. 360-610-2102.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group: 10 a.m., Creekside Continuing Care Community, 400 Gilkey Road, Burlington. Featuring a presentation from Lynn and Ron Costello on how to live well with Parkinson’s.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

INSPIRATION! Pulmonary Support Group: 3 p.m., PeaceHealth United General Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Sedro-Woolley. Registered respiratory therapists facilitate meetings for people with pulmonary diseases. 360-856-7530.

Art Healing for Cancer Patients: 2 to 4 p.m., Island Hospital, Merle Cancer Care Center conference room, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. Registration preferred. 360-588-2082.

— Call to confirm meeting times and locations.

