Thursday, July 18

New Moms Group: 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays, Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center waiting room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 360-428-2229.

Parkinson’s Support Group: 1:30 to 3 p.m., Island Hospital, Fidalgo/Burrows rooms, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. 360-293-2185.

Friday, July 19

Finding Freedom Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m. Fridays, Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. 360-840-5561.

Alzheimer’s Telephone Support for Caregivers: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., contact Kalalin Porcel at 305-547-4713.

Saturday, July 20

La Leche League of Skagit County: 10 a.m., Central United Methodist Church, 1013 Polte Road, Sedro-Woolley. lllofwa.org.

Sunday, July 21

SMART Recovery: 6:30 p.m. Sundays, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 Ninth St., Anacortes. 360-293-8128.

Monday, July 22

Freedom Focus Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m. Mondays, Faith Community Fellowship, 1427 Monte Vista Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-661-3843 or 425-344-2330.

Overeaters Anonymous: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays, First Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave., Anacortes. 360-708-8796.

Tuesday, July 23

NAMI-Skagit Open Support: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Sauk Room at Skagit Valley Hospital, Mount Vernon. For family members and those living with mental illness. 360-770-5666.

Anacortes Family Support: For those who care for seniors with dementia: 1 to 3 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, 1216 Seventh St., Anacortes. 425-345-5224.

Grief Open Support: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-814-5550.

Wednesday, July 24

Many Beliefs AA Support Group: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Cedardale Fire Hall, 19746 E. Hickox Road, Mount Vernon. 360-920-0525.

— Call to confirm meeting times and locations.

