Thursday, Dec. 26
Overeaters Anonymous: 7 to 8 p.m., Center for Spiritual Growth, 1013 Fifth St., Anacortes. 951-237-8626.
Caregiver Support Group for Adult Children of a Parent with Dementia: 4 to 5:30 p.m., Bradford House, 116 N. Skagit St., Burlington. 360-755-1235.
Friday, Dec. 27
Finding Freedom Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m., Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. 360-840-5561.
Celebrate Recovery: Shared dinner at 6 p.m., with meeting to follow, Mount Vernon Christ the King Church, 2111 Riverside Drive. info@ctkskagit.net.
Gamblers Anonymous: 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2015 E. Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon. Everyone welcome.
LGBT Support: Cascades Rainbow Community Center offers weekly meetings for Skagit LGBT residents and their supporters at 6:30 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living, 1508 N. 18th St., Mount Vernon. 360-941-1343.
Stroke Support Group: noon to 1 p.m., Skagit Valley Hospital, Shuksan conference room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 360-814-8394.
Sunday, Dec. 29
SMART Recovery: 6:30 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 Ninth St., Anacortes. 360-293-8128.
Monday, Dec. 30
Skagit Widowed Support Services: 11:30 a.m., Farmhouse Restaurant, 13724 La Conner Whitney Road, Mount Vernon. 360-610-2102.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Grief Open Support: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-814-5550.
— Support groups may be affected by the holidays. Call to confirm meeting times and locations.
