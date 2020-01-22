Thursday, Jan. 23

Overeaters Anonymous: 7 to 8 p.m., Center for Spiritual Growth, 1013 Fifth St., Anacortes. 951-237-8626.

New Mom’s Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center waiting room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 360-428-2229.

Friday, Jan. 24

Gamblers Anonymous: 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2015 E. Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon. Everyone welcome.

LGBT Support: Cascades Rainbow Community Center offers weekly meetings for Skagit LGBT residents and their supporters at 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the Center for Spiritual Living, 1508 N. 18th St., Mount Vernon. 360-941-1343.

Alzheimer’s Telephone Support for Caregivers: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., contact Kalalin Porcel at 305-547-4713.

Monday, Jan. 27

Skagit Widowed Support Services: 11 a.m., Skagit Casino buffet, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 360-610-2102.

Grief Support: For children, teens and their families grieving the death of a loved one: evenings. The Landing, PeaceHealth United General Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Sedro-Woolley. Register: 360-420-9390 or email thelanding1@mac.com.

Caregiver Support Group for Adult Children of a Parent with Dementia: 4 to 5:30 p.m., Bradford House, 116 N. Skagit St., Burlington. 360-755-1235.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

NAMI-Skagit Open Support: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Sauk Room at Skagit Valley Hospital. For family members and those living with mental illness. 360-770-5666.

Anacortes Family Support: For those who care for seniors with dementia: 1 to 3 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 1216 Seventh St., Anacortes. 425-345-5224.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Many Beliefs AA Support Group: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Cedar Dale Fire Hall, 19746 E. Hickox Road, Mount Vernon. 360-920-0525.

— Call to confirm meeting times and locations.

