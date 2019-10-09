Thursday, Oct. 10

Cancer Support Group: 4 p.m., Skagit Regional Health Cancer Care Center’s Safeway Conference Room, third floor, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 360-814-8255.

Skagit County Depression and Bipolar Peer Support Group: 7 to 9 p.m., Skagit Valley Hospital, Shuksan Room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. Enter via the Kincaid Street entrance. 360-214-1519 or 360-424-8224.

Friday, Oct. 11

MS Support Group: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. 360-428-5729.

Scleroderma Support: North Sound Scleroderma Support Group meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second Friday of each month at Skagit Valley Hospital, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. Information: scleroderma.org. Contact Joyce Harlan at 360-927-5392 or Vicki Hollman at 360-731-7563.

GAM-ANON: for friends and family members of problem gamblers. 7 p.m. Fridays, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2015 E. Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon.

Saturday, Oct. 12

SUPPORT GROUP: The Skagit and Island Counties Council for the Blind meets 1-3 p.m. the second Saturday of the month at the Washington Federal Bank rear conference room, 300 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. 425-218-0190 or arvidsonandy@gmail.com. The next meeting is Saturday, Oct. 12.

Monday, Oct. 14

Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group: 1 to 3 p.m., at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 Ninth St., Anacortes. Call before attending: 360-299-9569.

Absolutely Awesome Alateen: 7 p.m. Mondays, Faith Community Fellowship, 1427 Monte Vista Drive, Mount Vernon. Youth ages 9 and older. 360-941-7674.

Skagit Widowed Support Services: 11 a.m., at Lorenzo’s Mexican Restaurant, 2121 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-610-2102.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Better Breathers: 1 p.m., Island Hospital, Burrows Room, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. 360-299-4242.

Overeaters Anonymous: 6-7 p.m. every Tuesday, Skagit Valley Hospital, Sauk Conference Room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 206-353-1307.

Diabetes Support: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Skagit Valley Hospital, Sauk Conference Room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 360-814-8274.

Moms Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Mount Vernon Birth Center, 916 S. Third St., Mount Vernon. 360-336-9997.

Alzheimer’s Telephone Support: 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, The Alzheimer’s Association offers a toll-free telephone support group for Younger-onset early stage individuals diagnosed before age 65. Contact Nancy Ginden, MHC at 954-895-8329.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Many Beliefs AA Support Group: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Cedar Dale Fire Hall, 19746 E. Hickox Road, Mount Vernon. 360-920-0525.

— Call to confirm meeting times and locations.

