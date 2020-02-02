Prizes for the winners of this year’s Skagit County Democrats high school essay contest were presented Sunday, Jan. 26, during a gathering at Skagit Democratic headquarters in downtown Mount Vernon, according to a news release.
Winners were:
n Lauren McClintock of Anacortes High School, first place, $750, “Empathy.”
n Alexa Grechishkin of Mount Vernon High School, second place, $500, “Dreams of Democracy.”
n Grace Uppendahl of Mount Vernon High School, third place, $250, “The Normalization of Violence.”
The three winners read their essays before the presentation was made.
Public high school students were invited to address the topic “The Most Pressing Issue Confronting America,” according to the release.
