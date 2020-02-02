Essay winners

The winners of the Skagit County Democrats high school essay contest are pictured at Skagit Democratic headquarters in downtown Mount Vernon. (From left): Skagit County Commissioner Ken Dahlstedt, Grace Uppendahl of Mount Vernon High School, Alexa Grechishkin of Mount Vernon High School, Lauren McClintock of Anacortes High School, and Lynn Campbell, presiding officer of Skagit Democrats.

Prizes for the winners of this year’s Skagit County Democrats high school essay contest were presented Sunday, Jan. 26, during a gathering at Skagit Democratic headquarters in downtown Mount Vernon, according to a news release.

Winners were:

n Lauren McClintock of Anacortes High School, first place, $750, “Empathy.”

n Alexa Grechishkin of Mount Vernon High School, second place, $500, “Dreams of Democracy.”

n Grace Uppendahl of Mount Vernon High School, third place, $250, “The Normalization of Violence.”

The three winners read their essays before the presentation was made.

Public high school students were invited to address the topic “The Most Pressing Issue Confronting America,” according to the release.

