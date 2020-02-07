GARDENING CLUB: Tulip Valley Gardeners meet the first Tuesday of the month from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mountain Glen Retirement Center, 1810 E. Division St., Mount Vernon. 360-445-2820.
WHIDBEY GARDENING WORKSHOP: The Master Gardeners of Island County will host the Whidbey Gardening Workshop on March 13-14 at Oak Harbor High School. There will be over 45 classes exploring a wide range of topics on garden basics, garden design, maintenance and sustainability, ornamentals, and fruits and vegetables. To register: whidbeygardeningworkshop.org.
MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER SERIES: Join the Master Gardeners of Skagit County for presentations on varieties of topics related to gardening at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Central Skagit Sedro-Woolley Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.
AT CHRISTIANSON’S: Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road. RSVP: 360-466-3821, christiansonsnursery.com or at the nursery.
n Seattle Rose Society Workshop: Saturday, Feb. 15. Rose pruning at 10 a.m.; rose selection at 11 a.m.; rose planting and feeding at 1 p.m.; and insect and disease control at 2 p.m. $8 each or all for $30.
n Northwest Flower and Garden Festival 2020: Wednesday through Sunday, Feb. 26-March 1. $60.
n A Fascination for Hellebores Christianson’s 14th annual Winter Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8.
n Residential Garden Project: Japanese Dry Landscape Garden: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14. $15.
n Everything’s Coming Up Roses: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14. $8.
n Road Wages: Cultivating Dahlias: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21. How to cultivate and market flowers for roadside production. $8.
n Two Soups, One Hour with Suzanne Butler: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28. Out-of-the-box spin on fresh soups. $15.
— Submit home and garden information in the Events Calendar at goskagit.com or to cparrish@skagitpublishing.com or call 360-416-2155.
