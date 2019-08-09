MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER SERIES: Join the Master Gardeners of Skagit County for presentations on a variety of topics related to gardening at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Central Skagit Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.

AT CHRISTIANSON’S: Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon, christiansonsnursery.com. RSVP: 360-466-3821, 800-585-8200 or at the nursery.

n Midsummer Antique Fair & Vintage Market, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9-10.

n Eggplant 101: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. $15.

n Skagit Valley Giant Pumpkin Festival and Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.

n Bat’s Incredible!: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. Learn about the role of bats in the regional ecosystem.

— Submit home and garden information in the Events Calendar at goskagit.com or to cparrish@skagitpublishing.com or call 360-416-2155.

