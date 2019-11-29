WHIDBEY GARDENING WORKSHOP: The Master Gardeners of Island County will host the Whidbey Gardening Workshop on March 13-14, 2020. There will be over 45 classes exploring a wide range of topics on garden basics, garden design, maintenance and sustainability, ornamentals, and fruits and vegetables. Registration opens Jan. 12, 2020. whidbeygardeningworkshop.com.
MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER SERIES: Join the Master Gardeners of Skagit County for presentations on a variety of topics related to gardening at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Central Skagit Sedro-Woolley Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.
AT CHRISTIANSON’S: Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon, christiansonsnursery.com, hosts numerous activities. 360-466-3821, 800-585-8200 or at the nursery.
AT THE CO-OP: Skagit Valley Food Co-op, 202 S. First St., Mount Vernon, hosts numerous workshops. 360-336-5087, ext. 136.
— Submit home and garden information in the Events Calendar at goskagit.com or to cparrish@skagitpublishing.com or call 360-416-2155.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.