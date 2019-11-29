WHIDBEY GARDENING WORKSHOP: The Master Gardeners of Island County will host the Whidbey Gardening Workshop on March 13-14, 2020. There will be over 45 classes exploring a wide range of topics on garden basics, garden design, maintenance and sustainability, ornamentals, and fruits and vegetables. Registration opens Jan. 12, 2020. whidbeygardeningworkshop.com.

MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER SERIES: Join the Master Gardeners of Skagit County for presentations on a variety of topics related to gardening at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Central Skagit Sedro-Woolley Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.

AT CHRISTIANSON’S: Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon, christiansonsnursery.com, hosts numerous activities. 360-466-3821, 800-585-8200 or at the nursery.

AT THE CO-OP: Skagit Valley Food Co-op, 202 S. First St., Mount Vernon, hosts numerous workshops. 360-336-5087, ext. 136.

— Submit home and garden information in the Events Calendar at goskagit.com or to cparrish@skagitpublishing.com or call 360-416-2155.

— Submit home and garden information in the Events Calendar at goskagit.com or to cparrish@skagitpublishing.com or call 360-416-2155.

More from this section

Tags

Load comments