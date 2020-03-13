TULIP VALLEY GARDENERS: The group meets from 5:30 to 7:30 the first Tuesday of the month at Mountain Glen Retirement Center, 1810 E. Division St., Mount Vernon. 360-445-2820.

GARDENING WORKSHOP: The Master Gardeners of Island County presents the 32nd annual Whidbey Gardening Workshop on Friday and Saturday, March 13-14, at Oak Harbor High School. The event, featuring internationally known keynote speaker Richie Steffen, offers classes for both novice and experienced gardeners, a floral design competition, a marketplace and raffle, two lunch options, and a pre-Workshop Field Trip Day. For more information and to register: whidbeygardening.org.

MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER SERIES: Join the Master Gardeners of Skagit County for presentations on varieties of topics related to gardening at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Central Skagit Sedro-Woolley Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.

AT CHRISTIANSON’S: Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road. RSVP: 360-466-3821, christiansonsnursery.com or at the nursery.

n Residential Garden Project: Japanese Dry Landscape Garden: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14. $15.

n Everything’s Coming Up Roses: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14. $8.

n Road Wages: Cultivating Dahlias: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21. How to cultivate and market flowers for roadside production. $8.

n Two Soups, One Hour with Suzanne Butler: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28. Out-of-the-box spin on fresh soups. $15.

AT AZUSA: Azusa Farm & Gardens, 14904 Highway 20, Mount Vernon. azusafarm.com or 360-424-1580. RSVP info@azusafarm.com or at the garden center. More information at info@azusafarm.com.

— Submit home and garden information in the Events Calendar at goskagit.com or to cparrish@skagitpublishing.com or call 360-416-2155.

— Submit home and garden information in the Events Calendar at goskagit.com or to cparrish@skagitpublishing.com or call 360-416-2155.

More from this section

Tags

Load comments