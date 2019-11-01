Workshops
WHIDBEY GARDENING WORKSHOP: The Master Gardeners of Island County present the 2020 Whidbey Gardening Workshop on March 13-14. Over 45 classes explore a wide range of gardening topics on Garden Basics, Garden Design, Maintenance and Sustainability, Ornamentals, and Fruits and Vegetables. Registration opens Jan. 12. whidbeygardeningworkshop.com.
MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER SERIES: Join the Master Gardeners of Skagit County for presentations on a variety of topics related to gardening at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the Central Skagit Sedro-Woolley Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.
AT CHRISTIANSON’S: Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon, christiansonsnursery.com, hosts numerous activities. RSVP: 360-466-3821, 800-585-8200 or at the nursery.
AT AZUSA: Azusa Farm & Gardens, 14904 Highway 20, Mount Vernon. azusafarm.com or 360-424-1580. RSVP info@azusafarm.com or at the garden center. More information at info@azusafarm.com.
AT THE CO-OP: Skagit Valley Food Co-op, 202 S. First St., Mount Vernon, hosts numerous workshops. RSVP at the store or 360-336-5087, ext. 136.
— Submit home and garden information in the Events Calendar at goskagit.com or to cparrish@skagitpublishing.com or call 360-416-2155.
