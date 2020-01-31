GARDENING CLUB: Tulip Valley Gardeners meet the first Tuesday of the month from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mountain Glen Retirement Center, 1810 E. Division St., Mount Vernon. 360-445-2820.

WHIDBEY GARDENING WORKSHOP: The Master Gardeners of Island County will host the Whidbey Gardening Workshop on March 13-14. There will be over 45 classes exploring a wide range of topics on garden basics, garden design, maintenance and sustainability, ornamentals, and fruits and vegetables. To register: whidbeygardeningworkshop.org.

AT CHRISTIANSON’S: Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road. RSVP: 360-466-3821, christiansonsnursery.com or at the nursery.

n Pruning So You Don’t Have to Prune So Often: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. $8.

n Seattle Rose Society Workshop: Saturday, Feb. 15. Rose pruning at 10 a.m.; rose selection at 11 a.m.; rose planting and feeding at 1 p.m.; and insect and disease control at 2 p.m. $8 each or all for $30.

n Northwest Flower and Garden Festival 2020: Wednesday through Sunday, Feb. 26-March 1. $60.

n A Fascination for Hellebores Christianson’s Fourteenth Annual Winter Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8.

n Residential Garden Project: Japanese Dry Landscape Garden: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14. $15.

n Everything’s Coming Up Roses: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14. $8.

