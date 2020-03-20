AT CHRISTIANSON’S: Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road. RSVP: 360-466-3821, christiansonsnursery.com or at the nursery.

n Road Wages: Cultivating Dahlias: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21. How to cultivate and market flowers for roadside production. $8.

n Two Soups, One Hour with Suzanne Butler: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28. Out-of-the-box spin on fresh soups. $15.

AT AZUSA: Azusa Farm & Gardens, 14904 Highway 20, Mount Vernon. azusafarm.com or 360-424-1580.

AT THE CO-OP: Skagit Valley Food Co-op, 202 S. First St., Mount Vernon, hosts numerous workshops. 360-336-5087, ext. 136.

— Submit home and garden information in the Events Calendar at goskagit.com or to cparrish@skagitpublishing.com or call 360-416-2155.

— Submit home and garden information in the Events Calendar at goskagit.com or to cparrish@skagitpublishing.com or call 360-416-2155.

More from this section

Tags

Load comments