AT CHRISTIANSON’S: Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road. RSVP: 360-466-3821, christiansonsnursery.com or at the nursery.
n Road Wages: Cultivating Dahlias: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21. How to cultivate and market flowers for roadside production. $8.
n Two Soups, One Hour with Suzanne Butler: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28. Out-of-the-box spin on fresh soups. $15.
AT AZUSA: Azusa Farm & Gardens, 14904 Highway 20, Mount Vernon. azusafarm.com or 360-424-1580.
AT THE CO-OP: Skagit Valley Food Co-op, 202 S. First St., Mount Vernon, hosts numerous workshops. 360-336-5087, ext. 136.
