MIXER AND WORKSHOP: Sustainable Connections’ Skagit Farmer Restaurant Mixer + Marketing Workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at The Front Gallery, 420 Myrtle St., Mount Vernon. The event will feature local libations and snacks, facilitated networking, an introduction to the collective Eat Local First campaign that’s had success in Whatcom County, and a short marketing workshop. Free; RSVP to sara@sustainableconnections.org. eatlocalfirst.org/all-events/skagit-farmer-restaurant-mixer-marketing-workshop.

MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER SERIES: Join the Master Gardeners of Skagit County for presentations on varieties of topics related to gardening at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Central Skagit Sedro-Woolley Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.

WHIDBEY GARDENING WORKSHOP: The Master Gardeners of Island County will host the Whidbey Gardening Workshop on March 13-14, 2020. Over 45 classes explore a wide range of topics on garden basics, garden design, maintenance and sustainability, ornamentals, and fruits and vegetables. Registration opens Jan. 12. whidbeygardeningworkshop.com.

