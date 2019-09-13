MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER SERIES: Join the Master Gardeners of Skagit County for presentations on varieties of topics related to gardening at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Central Skagit Sedro-Woolley Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.
AT CHRISTIANSON’S: Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon, christiansonsnursery.com, hosts numerous activities. RSVP: 360-466-3821, 800-585-8200 or at the nursery.
￼ Skagit Valley Giant Pumpkin Festival and Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
￼ Bat’s Incredible!: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. Learn about the role of bats in the regional ecosystem.
AT AZUSA: Azusa Farm & Gardens, 14904 Highway 20, Mount Vernon. azusafarm.com or 360-424-1580. RSVP: info@azusafarm.com or at the garden center.
￼ Know Your Dirt!: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Tia LaMontagne will delve into the topic of soil heath and its importance to the garden.
￼ The Art of Saving Seed: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Join local ethnobotanist Samantha Martinez for an afternoon of seed conversation and demonstration.
