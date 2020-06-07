Father William Treacy, the well-known Irish Catholic priest, celebrated his 101st birthday on Sunday, May 31, according to a news release.
Over 100 cars filled with friends joined the celebration parade that took place at Camp Korey, the site where Treacy and Rabbi Raphael Levine formed Camp Brotherhood (now Paths to Understanding) over 50 years ago, the release said.
“Hundreds of friends, colleagues and celebrants from far and wide drove though the camp in decorated cars to thank Father Treacy for his years of service and friendship,” said Jay Henningsen, CEO of Camp Korey.
As he celebrates his 101st birthday, Treacy may well be the oldest practicing Catholic priest in the U.S., according to the release.
For over 60 years of ministry, Treacy has been an avid advocate for interfaith friendship. From 1960-1974, he and Levine hosted the interfaith discussion group program “Challenge” on KOMO-TV. The two would later join to form Camp Brotherhood, where people of all faiths and walks of life could come, learn from each other, and improve society.
The center’s programs drew more than 4,000 people a year from all over the Northwest and around the globe, from places like Pakistan, Afghanistan, Israel, Palestine and Belfast, according to the release. Levine and Treacy’s courage, compassion and hope provided the foundation for Paths to Understanding to build upon.
In 2016, the property was sold to Camp Korey, an organization serving children living with life-altering medical conditions. Camp Korey provides year-round programming designed to reduce camper isolation, build confidence and form lifelong friendships, always free of charge.
While semiretired, Treacy still travels throughout the region performing services, lecturing and ministering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.