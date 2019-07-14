MOUNT VERNON — Steve Schemstad will be the first to admit it: The sheaf toss is not an intuitive sport.
“You don’t normally pick up a pitchfork and see how high you can throw things with it,” the Ferndale man said.
But just as the sun broke through the clouds Saturday at the 25th annual Skagit Valley Highland Games, Schemstad found himself doing just that: flinging a bright blue, 16-pound weight 28 feet over his head and over his bar to win the event.
The Highland Games and Celtic Festival features more than just sports, of course: From whiskey tasting to lavishly decorated swords for sale, from the brisk dances to fiddling and bagpipes, it’s a roundly embraced celebration of Celtic culture.
One bumper sticker on an attendee’s car, in a sly poke at the “Keep Calm and Carry On” saying, claimed “I can’t Keep Calm, I’m Scottish.” And at midday Saturday, the line for meat pies was several dozen deep.
But the actual games are central, as evidenced by the enthusiastic throng of fans that watched competitors butt heads in nine events. There’s the weight-over-bar, where competitors muscle a 56-pound weight over a bar over their heads; the Braemer stone, an event similar to the shot put; and the popular caber toss, where competitors throw a tapered pole.
All this is done while wearing a kilt.
Schemstad coaches track and field with the Mount Baker High School program. He said one of his former athletes got him interested in the Scottish-style competitions. Now he competes in events throughout the Northwest a couple of times a month. He plans to travel to Arizona for an upcoming event.
“It’s a lot of practice,” he said. “A lot of practice.”
He said the competitors get to know each other well, since there aren’t that many who do it.
“It’s pretty much a big family,” he said. “We’ll practice together and form clubs.”
The Highland Games continue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Edgewater Park. Planned events include sheepdog trials (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), whisky tasting (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and an opening ceremony with a parade of clans at 12:30 p.m.
The event is put on by the Celtic Arts Foundation, a Washington state-based organization that cultivates interest in Celtic art forms by putting on regional events and hosting artists from the U.S. and overseas.
