LA CONNER — Boxes of books lined the seats of a school bus parked Wednesday outside the La Conner Regional Library as adults and children alike walked the aisle in search of interesting reads to take home.
Picture books and bedtime stories sat at the front of the bus. Novels and adult fiction were at the back.
The La Conner School District and the community are working together to promote summer reading for the third year with the Braves Book Bus, which provides free books for anyone in the community.
“There's so many different reasons why we want (kids) to read,” said Marlene Brenton, who oversaw the book bus this year. “We don't want them to lose what they've already learned in school. We want them excited about reading. We encourage reading all year round.”
The book bus made three stops Wednesday — at the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community gym, the Shelter Bay Clubhouse and the La Conner Regional Library — to allow the community to stock up on summer reading material.
Brenton said about 150 members of the community picked up free books over the course of the day.
Isabelle Villard, a student at La Conner Middle School, left the bus with her arms full of books that she subsequently dumped in her mother’s arms.
Isabelle loves to read, and with the books she got from the book bus, she’ll have enough reading material to last through the summer, she said.
Isabelle’s mother called her a bookworm.
Members of the community donated books and money to help buy books to support the book bus, and though organizers didn’t keep count, Brenton said they amassed about 4,000 books this year.
Hallie Walls, a 15-year-old who volunteered to help organize the books, said she set some books aside for herself while sorting through the piles of donations. It was her third year volunteering for the book bus.
“I thought it was a really cool idea, so I was happy to help, and the books just kept coming in,” Hallie said.
The book bus also received some unexpected help from a handful of high-schoolers whose help loading the bus allowed volunteers to finish an hour early, Brenton said.
The Swinomish Police Department and La Conner Fire Department also joined in to support the cause, with the police providing a box of Otter Pops to reward kids for reading.
Priscilla Wills, who drove the book bus, said she enjoyed getting to interact with the kids and seeing those she would normally drive to school on her bus.
The community pulled together in every aspect to make the book bus happen, Brenton said.
The book bus will return Aug. 30 to provide the community another chance to pick up free books.
