Jens Otterness mug

Otterness

Jens Otterness, a sixth-grader at LaVenture Middle School in Mount Vernon, placed second in his division on Feb. 8 at the Chopin Foundation Northwest Council Festival piano competition, according to a news release.

The division included 27 musicians. Otterness performed Chopin Impromptu No. 26 to earn the silver medal at the competition, which took place in Bellevue and was adjudicated by Dr. Grace Fong, Director of Piano Studies at Chapman University.

Otterness studies piano with Sue VanNorthwick, a member of the Skagit Valley Washington State Music Teachers Association.

More from this section

Load comments