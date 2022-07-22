Shifts in the housing market are giving more opportunities to some prospective home buyers in Skagit County.
While it’s still a seller’s market, several changes have led the market to cool a bit from the frenzy of previous months, local real estate agents say.
Higher interest rates — with the Federal Reserve raising the key rate three-quarters of a percentage point from 0.75% to an annual rate of 1.5% in June — have slowed down the market, according to Kristine Stultz, a real estate agent in Anacortes for RE/MAX Gateway.
The higher rates change what people can afford.
“When interest rates go up, the number of available buyers for a home go down because there are buyers who get priced out,” said Nate Scott, co-owner of four Windermere Real Estate offices.
The median closing price for a residential home or condo in Skagit County in June was $557,500, down from April’s peak median of $592,500, but higher than the lowest median of the year — February’s $520,325. In June 2021, the county’s median price was $517,000 — out of reach for many.
In some parts of the county, finding any home for under $500,000 remains difficult. In Anacortes, the median price in June was $810,000, up $100,000 from June of last year and down slightly from April’s $812,500.
But for people searching for a home in the $500,000 price range, or selling one, there’s some good news.
“If you’ve got a $500,000 home and interest rates are at 3%, there’s a bigger pool of people who can afford your home (than) if that interest rate goes up to 5%,” Scott said.
While it gives buyers who can handle the rate increase more choices, the market remains squarely a seller’s market, he said. That’s partly because inventory is still low.
But the trend is changing, and homes are staying on the market longer. There were 1.64 months of inventory in Skagit County in June, almost double that of February’s low of 0.88 months of inventory, according to Northwest Multiple Listing Service data.
It’s still far below the three to six months of inventory that are considered a neutral market. Prices tend to drop as listings sit for longer, and new listings will come online at lower price points, Stultz said.
The longer the listings stay on the market, the more likely sellers will lower the prices, and the more likely new listings will come online at lower price points, she said.
“We’re on our way back to a (neutral) market, which is a good thing,” Scott said. “... If we’re in a (neutral) market, then both buyer and seller are in fairly equal footing.”
He said the price increases and competition that came with the extreme seller’s market frustrated buyers and their agents.
“I guess from a seller standpoint, it might be a little less exciting because you no longer have six people lining up to pay all cash and bid up the price for your property,” Scott said.
He speculated the decrease in buyer activity might involve more than just higher interest rates. There are also concerns about a looming recession, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and a summer slowdown in real estate activity as families head out to vacation.
The increase in new listings in Skagit County coincided with the decrease in buyer activity. NWMLS reported that 301 new listings for residential homes and condos appeared in June, compared with 127 new listings in January.
Stultz advised prospective home buyers who are using lenders to communicate and negotiate strategy.
“Perhaps the buyer can buy down the interest rate. Perhaps they could go into an adjustable-rate mortgage. Perhaps they could actually ask the seller for a little bit of help buying down the rate,” she said. “... All of those little things cost money.”
Stultz strongly believes now is a good time for people to start trying to buy property.
“Right now, the sellers are really wanting to see people come into the market and purchase again,” she said. “... For some of my buyers that were really, really sad and just defeated, this has been a fantastic time to get something for them and lock it up pretty quickly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.