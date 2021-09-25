Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
BURLINGTON — While there was no pitching pumpkins with medieval machines this year, the Hub City Harvest Festival featured fall activities around Burlington throughout the week.
A festival favorite — zucchini-car making — took place in a modified format, with participants constructing their zucchini cars at home and racing them individually on Saturday.
The Burlington Parks & Recreation Department supplied the free kits, which included a zucchini, four pumpkin wheels and dowels.
Mount Vernon family Celeste and Nick Eastwood and 4-year-old Gibson and 3-month-old Quinn were the first to try out their zucchini car at the race ramp on Saturday at the Burlington Chamber of Commerce.
Gibson turned his zucchini into a spaceship, decorating it with space stickers and a flag. The car drove straight down the ramp several times.
Those who made and raced a zucchini car got a certificate for a free pumpkin at the Frazier/Entrikin Farms Pumpkin Patch in Burlington. The pumpkin patch will be open on Sunday, and then reopen on Friday for all of October.
A new festival activity was the Scarecrow Stroll. Downtown businesses created unique scarecrows and displayed them in their windows.
The festival will conclude tonight with a performance by the Troy Fair Band at 5 p.m. at Skagit River Park, followed by a fireworks show at 7:30 p.m.
Alyssa Pitcher, the chamber's marketing and tourism coordinator, said the chamber is having a fireworks show in the fall in lieu of the traditional fireworks show during Berry Dairy Days in June.
