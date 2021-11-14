Molly Greiner and Sammy Mentel of Mount Vernon High School have been named November Students of the Month by the Rotary Club of Mount Vernon, according to a news release.
Greiner is the daughter of Barbara Geraghty and Patrick Greiner and has a 4.0 grade-point average.
Activities include National Honor Society, swim team, bowling team, tennis team and Washington High School Equestrian Team, and she is co-president of the Outdoor Leadership Club.
Greiner plans to graduate high school with a Biology DTA (AA degree) through Running Start and transfer to a four-year university. She plans on majoring in biochemistry with a minor or double major in English. She hopes to have a career in medicine as an ER doctor.
Mentel has a 4.0 GPA while taking Advance Placement classes and has participated in cross country, swimming, track and field, Outdoor Leadership Club, band and church.
His hobbies include include boating, running, swimming, snow skiing and water skiing.
Mentel plans to attend a four-year university and wants to study aerospace engineering, then join the Navy and become a pilot. He is considering Embry Riddle Aueronautical University, the U.S. Naval Academy, University of California San Diego, and California Polytechnic State University.
Kiwanis Club of La Conner
The Kiwanis Club of La Conner announced the October Students of the Month, according to a news release.
The High School Student of the Month is Delaney Cobbs. She is the daughter of Amanda Buck of La Conner and is a senior at La Conner High School.
Cobbs participates in soccer and wrestling. She plans to attend college and study sports nutrition.
The Middle School Student of the Month is eighth-grader Mason Magill. He is the son of Ethan and Arin Magill of La Conner.
Magill has been involved in the school band and plays percussion, and he likes to build things. When he graduates he would like to do something involving operating or working on heavy equipment.
The Elementary School Student of the Month is fifth-grader Claire Avery, the daughter of Adam and Annie Avery of La Conner.
Avery enjoys soccer and physical education, and she plays flute in the school band. Outside of school, she enjoys horseback riding. She would like to be a veterinarian.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.