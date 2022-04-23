The La Conner Chamber of Commerce has moved its visitors center to 210 Morris St.
LA CONNER — The La Conner Chamber of Commerce has opened the doors to its new visitors center.
Business owners and visitors stopped by the new location Friday at 210 Morris St. during an open house.
Most recently, the visitors center was housed in Maple Hall, although it has moved around the town several times, said chamber President Heather Carter.
The Maple Hall visitors center was tucked away from downtown La Conner and visitor foot traffic.
"You really had to dig to find where we were," Carter said.
Carter and the chamber wanted to move the visitors center to Morris Street for years, and after a good tourism year in 2021 the money was there to afford the move.
In 2019, the visitors center saw about 3,500 visitors. During the pandemic, the space acted more as an office than a visitors center, and there was no record kept of visitors.
La Conner, which is home to a number of small businesses, relies heavily on tourism. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the town's economy, Carter said.
The visitors center is important to the town because having someone on hand to discuss attractions and hand out brochures aligns with the town's old-fashioned, charming quality.
"There's something to be said about that connection," Carter said.
The visitors center relies on volunteers to run the front desk, and Carter is looking for more volunteers.
The new center is on the bottom floor of an office building that looks like a Victorian-style home. The space formerly housed the counseling group Pransky and Associates.
There is a marketing company that moved into an office space upstairs in mid-March.
The company, Madame Magnus, does digital marketing, print menus, business cards and will soon offer tarot readings.
The other office spaces are for lease.
— Reporter Maddie Smith 360-416-2139, msmith@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Maddie_SVH
