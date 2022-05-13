BURLINGTON — The Burlington Historical Society has created an exhibit highlighting notable people from throughout the area served by the Burlington-Edison School District.
Society board member Mark Knutzen noted that the project on display at the Burlington Public Library was a group effort, but that Larry Gilbert did a great deal of the work.
Gilbert has worked on many projects with the Burlington Historical Society.
Originally from Samish Island and having grown up in Burlington, Gilbert knew many of the notable people in the display titled Burlington's Great Heritage.
"I put a lot of time into creating the exhibit," Gilbert said. "There are many great people that come from the area to choose from."
Gilbert has been part of the Burlington Historical Society for about 10 years, and has served with others to create exhibits and keep the community informed.
The current exhibit not only highlights notable people from the area, but also the Berry Dairy Days festival and the former Carnegie Library in Burlington. The historical society is currently remodeling the old library to create a cultural center.
The display in the front case of the Burlington Public Library presents people such as broadcaster Edward R. Murrow and sports stars such as Mel Hein.
Hein, a 1927 graduate of Burlington Union High School, is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Pieces and information for the exhibit were provided by Burlington Historical Society and library archives. The exhibit will be up through May.
The historical society also has a display on notable women up at the Burlington Visitor Center. This display features women from Burlington as they advanced in the workforce.
"The notable women display was more of a group effort," Gilbert said. "I have to thank Margie Wilson and Edie Edmundson who are also on the committee. They are amazing at collecting grants."
Gilbert focused his notable women's research on Linnea Ekstran. She worked at a dairy farm and was active in her church.
"I knew Linnea from church," Gilbert said. "She was a wonderful hard-working woman."
The notable women display opened in January and will be up for six months.
Topics for the display are voted on by the historical society, with the next topic being trains.
