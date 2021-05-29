A drive-by parade celebrating Father William Treacy’s 102nd birthday will take place from noon to 12:45 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 1200 E. Fifth St., Arlington.
Participants are asked to arrive by noon. Decorating your car is encouraged as participants will drive by and wave to Father Treacy, who will be seated in the comfort of his birthday chair.
In lieu of presents, Father Treacy asks people to consider a donation to Paths to Understanding (formerly Camp Brotherhood and Treacy Levine Center), Immaculate Conception or Camp Korey.
For more information, visit pathstounderstanding.org/events.
— Submit Religion in the Area information for special events in the life of your church to Religion desk, Skagit Publishing, P.O. Box 578, Mount Vernon, WA 98273. Email: religion@skagitpublishing.com. Items run on Saturday and must be received by noon the Wednesday before publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.