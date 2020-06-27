A pilot sustained minor injuries when his single-engine plane crashed into the Skagit River near the I-5 bridge in Mount Vernon on Saturday evening, Mount Vernon police said in a news release.
Skagit County 911 reported receiving numerous calls around 6:05 p.m. from witnesses who described a plane crashing nose first into the river.
Officers from the Mount Vernon and Burlington police departments, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and State Patrol responded to the area, according to the news release.
Law enforcement located the plane in the water on the south shore, approximately 600 yards west of the bridge.
Mount Vernon police assisted the pilot out of the plane and onto the riverbank, where Mount Vernon medical crews treated the 75-year-old man for minor injuries. He was the only person in the plane.
The plane was secured to the south river bank pending removal.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are heading the investigation.
