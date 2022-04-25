...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHEN...Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The event, which is organized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and held in collaboration with community law enforcement and prevention partners, will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following sites:
Anacortes: Anacortes Police Department, 1218 24th St.
Burlington: Public Safety Building, 311 Cedar St.
Concrete: Concrete Community Center, 45821 Railroad Ave.
Swinomish Indian Tribal Community: Swinomish Police Department, 17353 Reservation Rd.
Mount Vernon: Skagit Valley College, 2405 E. College Way
Sedro-Woolley: Sedro-Woolley City Hall, 325 Metcalf St.
Free medication lock bags and pill bottle recycling will be available at all but the Anacortes location.
Skagit County Public Health will be at the Concrete location to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations, free at-home COVID-19 testing kits and free naloxone kits.
In October, 744,082 pounds of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications were collected nation-wide during a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. In Skagit County, 130 pounds of unwanted medications were collected.
Skagit County accepts medications year-round at several drop boxes. Locations can be found at med-project.org.
Pre-paid no-cost medicine return mailers are available at med-project.org or by calling 1-844-633-7765.
