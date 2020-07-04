SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Part political protest and part family-friendly parade, about 100 vehicles and dozens of spectators took to the streets Saturday morning to celebrate the Fourth of July and speak out against what some described as governmental infringement on constitutional rights.
Sedro-Woolley’s annual Loggerodeo event and parade were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saturday’s event, called the “4th of July Freedom Protest,” was independently organized and called on participants to protest “unconstitutional measures that have been enacted against the 1st, 2nd and 4th Amendments during the last several months and affecting the Constitutional Rights of Americans living in the State of Washington thus far in 2020,” according to an event description.
The original event was canceled by the anonymous organizers, but a protest took place anyway. The protest remained peaceful, Sedro-Woolley Police Chief Lin Tucker said.
A similar unofficial event took place in Anacortes, pulled together by people upset that the city canceled the traditional parade due to the pandemic. The event included walkers, vehicles, horses and a small donkey pulling a cart. Many participants carried political signs. The event lacked the normal amount of spectators who fill the sidewalks on the Fourth of July.
Earlier, demonstrators against racial injustice held signs and waved at cars traveling through the city’s busiest intersection.
In Sedro-Woolley, Corina and Tom Taylor attended after hearing about the event on Facebook.
“We wanted to be here to support freedom and constitutional rights,” said Corina Taylor, as she waved a large American flag out of her vehicle’s sunroof.
The protest featured kids smiling and waving to onlookers and the dozen that rode by in John Deere tractors. But it also had a clear political message, as many waved “Make America Great Again” flags and signs for Loren Culp, a Republican candidate for governor. Others displayed “Don’t Tread On Me” flags.
Sedro-Woolley resident Robert Meade wore a hat in support of President Trump and walked up and down a sidewalk carrying a large American flag.
“I think we have a right to stand out and celebrate the Fourth,” he said.
Few people wore face coverings, and physical distancing was not strictly observed.
“Fourth of July is a declaration of freedom,” said Dale Johnson of Darrington. “Our Founding Fathers weren’t afraid ... It’s a reiteration of our Founding Fathers’ statement that we are free, and fear isn’t going to control us.”
Tucker said several Black Lives Matter protesters stood in front of the Woolley Market and another small group with signs that said “stop racism” and “not in our town” were at another location.
“They were doing their thing as they had a right to do,” he said.
