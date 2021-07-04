PASTOR RETIRES: Mount Vernon First United Methodist Church bid farewell to Pastor Terry Hall as he preached his last sermon on June 27 before heading off into retirement.
Hall switched careers 21 years ago to pursue full-time congregational ministry work after 24 years in the mental health and social work fields. He spent a year working as both a campus minister and worship leader for a small Mennonite congregation during his Masters of Divinity studies at St. Paul School of Theology. Over the past 21 years he has served churches in a variety of settings, including rural, inner city, suburban, and small cities with universities.
Hall and his wife Dennie Sue Sherman have two adult daughters and sons-in-law. During retirement he plans to pursue a favorite hobby of photography, especially birds of western Washington.
